Orlando weather: Rainy Thursday makes way for chilly New Year's across Central Florida

Our weather today features steady light to moderate rain until noon, before tapering to mostly cloudy skies with a possible stray shower through sunset.

The timing of the rain departing early is great news for SpaceX's double header launch tonight of its Falcon Heavy at 8:07 p.m. and the Falcon 9 taking Starlink satellites to orbit with a launch window of 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

In the wake of the rain, temps cool down significantly for this holiday weekend.

Friday and Saturday are FOX 35 Impact Days for the chilly weather, as highs will barely reach 60° with a busy and chilly breeze. You'll need a light jacket if outside for any extended amount of time.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Looking ahead to the next week, the first of 2024, temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the 60s and a chance for a few showers here and there with a series of weak systems transiting the region.