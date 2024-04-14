Orlando weather: Near record heat on the way

TODAY'S HIGH: 83°

TONIGHT'S LOW: 60°



SUNDAY: After a cool morning, temperatures will warm quickly Sunday and reach into the 80s in many places under more sunshine. Humidity is still in check so it will be plenty comfortable.



BEACH FORECAST: A light east wind with lots of sunshine today will make for a great day at the beach. Surf will be up to two feet with a moderate rip current risk. Highs warm to the upper 70s.



THEME PARK FORECAST: Another pleasant day at the parks under sunny skies. Highs climb to 84 today with lower humidity, so it should be comfortable.



LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will be to our east and allow for a south wind to return next week. This will lead to warming temperatures with highs well into the 80s early in the week. Highs could reach the 90s by Wednesday and stay at that level through the end of the workweek. During this stretch, rain is unlikely as systems keep to our north.