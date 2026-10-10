Orlando weather: Hurricane Isaias’ moisture brings more rain, drier air follows

The unsettled stretch of weather is continuing this weekend after such a gloomy and soggy week. The big story is Isaias though, and we're on the outer edges of it. For us, that still means more showers and storms.

The silver lining is it'll usher in some relief from the heat and humidity into early next week. We'll also see much more sunshine.



TROPICAL MOISTURE FROM ISAIAS BRINGS ELEVATED RAIN CHANCES, DRIER AIR FOLLOWS

We are kicking off the weekend with elevated rain chances as moisture trailing from the Post Tropical Cyclone Isaias continues to stream across Central Florida.

While Isaias has made landfall in the Florida Panhandle and is moving well inland, its outer flow is dragging deep tropical moisture over our region.

This will trigger widespread afternoon and evening showers and storms today and Sunday, with rain chances topping out near 60%. Any storm that develops this afternoon into the evening could feature frequent lightning, torrential rain, and gusty wind.

However, as Isaias pulls away, a front will swing through the region. This will bring more showers and storms on Sunday, but much drier air will build in behind it into Monday.

This, as a building ridge of high pressure, will usher in much less humid air. Comfier but still warm conditions prevail through midweek, dropping our rain coverage down to essentially nothing, through Thursday.

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STEAMY CONDITIONS PREVAIL THIS WEEKEND, THEN SOME RELIEF

High temperatures will stay well above normal Saturday, topping out in the lower 90s across much of the area. When you factor in the humidity, it'll feel even worse with this tropical airmass leading to feels like temps in the lower to mid-100s.

Humidity levels remain high through Sunday too, before noticeable relief arrives from the tropical moisture surge.

Afternoon readings Monday into Tuesday dip into the middle to upper 80s with overnight lows dipping into the upper 60s to low 70s.



TRACKING THE TROPICS

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While Hurricane Isaias is moving inland over the Southeast and weakening, its impacts are being felt far from the center.

For Central Florida, Isaias poses no direct severe threat, but hazardous beach conditions, including high surf and a high risk of life-threatening rip currents, persist through the weekend.

Across the rest of the Atlantic basin, conditions remain quiet with no new tropical cyclone formation expected over the next 7 days. The Storm Team will continue to keep a close eye on the entire basin.