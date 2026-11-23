The Brief Flooding in South Daytona has caused sewage sludge to spill into streets and residents' yards. Neighbors say the recurring problem creates health concerns for children, pedestrians and pets. Residents are urging city leaders to find a solution before someone gets sick.



Flooding in a South Daytona neighborhood has brought more than just rising water, leaving residents dealing with sewage sludge spilling into streets and yards.

Residents concerned about health risks

What they're saying:

On South Palmetto Avenue, resident Timothy Lynch said the smell of sewage is overwhelming whenever he steps outside his home.

"As soon as you walk out of your house, it just reeks. So, yeah, I'm grossed out," Lynch said.

He said heavy rain caused a manhole cover near his home to lift, allowing sewage and wastewater to spill into the neighborhood.

Lynch said hundreds of thousands of gallons of water were pumped out over five days, but the flooding left sewage sludge, human waste and other debris across lawns and surrounding areas.

He said the problem dates back to hurricanes Ian and Nicole and has continued during periods of heavy rainfall.

Residents now worry that sewage could back up through shower drains or spill onto sidewalks when flooding worsens.

Lynch said the conditions pose a health concern for children, pedestrians and people walking their dogs through the neighborhood.

Residents call for a solution

Lynch is asking city leaders to address the recurring sewage problems before someone becomes sick.

"I'd like to see them come up with a solution so that I don't have a biohazard in my front yard," he said.