Orlando Weather: Hot, humid and stormy weekend ahead

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Deep tropical moisture is starting to stream back into Central Florida, and that, as well as an upper low, will aid in bringing our rain chances up.

Storm activity will still follow our classic setup, as chances go up during the afternoon and evening especially. Downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty wind are the main hazards before these storms begin to fizzle after dark.

A few look to linger into the overnight though, as this upper level disturbance shifts westbound. Rain chances hold into early next week before a building ridge of high pressure ushers in drier air by Thursday.

This will significantly cut down storm coverage to 20–30% starting Thursday and continuing into next weekend.



HUMIDITY BUILDING BACK IN THIS WEEKEND, LESS HUMID LATE WEEK

With morning sunshine heating things up before afternoon storms fires, high temperatures will top out near 90° across the area.

Our beach locales will be a touch cooler, with the help of the onshore breeze, topping out in the upper 80s.

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Tropical moisture that is filtering back in keeps conditions feeling steamy, driving midday heat index values into the 100° to 104° range before rain brings localized cooling.

As drier air filters on Thursday into Friday, humidity levels will ease slightly, making for slightly more comfortable afternoons even as high temperatures hold in the upper 80s to lower 90s.



TRACKING THE TROPICS



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The Atlantic basin remains relatively tranquil in mid-September. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of interest in the far Eastern Subtropical Atlantic (near the Azores), which currently has a 90% chance of tropical development over the next 48 hours.

However, this system is expected to move into an area where environmental conditions will turn unfavorable through early next week. Close to home, no tropical cyclone development is expected across the Caribbean Sea, the Gulf, or near the U.S. coastline over the next 7 days.

The Storm Team will continue to monitor the entire basin closely.