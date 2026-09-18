1 injured in shooting at DeLand-area gas station of International Speedway Boulevard

The Brief One person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday evening at a DeLand-area Circle K, deputies said. The suspected shooter remained at the scene, and two people were detained as investigators worked to determine what happened. Authorities continue to investigate and have not announced any charges.



One person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday evening at a gas station just outside DeLand, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Shooter remained at scene, deputies say

What we know:

Deputies said the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at the Circle K near International Speedway Boulevard and Kepler Road.

Authorities said the suspected shooter remained at the scene after the shooting.

Deputies also detained two people in patrol vehicles as investigators worked to determine what led to the gunfire. Their identities and involvement have not been released.

Evidence collected at scene

Investigators focused much of their attention on a white Mercedes parked at a gas pump and a nearby motorcycle. Evidence markers were placed throughout the scene, and investigators later began collecting items, including what appeared to be bloodied clothing.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains in its early stages, and authorities have not released information about the victim's condition or whether any charges have been filed.