Man dies after stabbing at Marion County home, officials say

article

The Brief Deputies responded to the home at approximately 3:15 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. Deputies provided aid at the scene, but the victim succumbed to his injuries. A female suspect was still at the scene when deputies arrived and was taken into custody for questioning, according to the sheriff’s office.



Marion County deputies are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at a home in Reddick.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the home at approximately 3:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. Deputies provided aid at the scene, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

A female suspect was still at the scene when deputies arrived and was taken into custody for questioning, according to the sheriff’s office. A Major Crimes detective responded to the scene and is investigating the incident as a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.