Man dies after stabbing at Marion County home, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County deputies are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at a home in Reddick.
What we know:
Deputies responded to the home at approximately 3:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing, the sheriff’s office said.
When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. Deputies provided aid at the scene, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.
A female suspect was still at the scene when deputies arrived and was taken into custody for questioning, according to the sheriff’s office. A Major Crimes detective responded to the scene and is investigating the incident as a homicide.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Marion County Sheriff's Office on September 19, 2026.