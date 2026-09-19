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Man dies after stabbing at Marion County home, officials say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Marion County
Published September 19, 2026 7:33 AM EDT
Published September 19, 2026 7:33 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Deputies responded to the home at approximately 3:15 a.m. 
    • When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. Deputies provided aid at the scene, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.
    • A female suspect was still at the scene when deputies arrived and was taken into custody for questioning, according to the sheriff’s office. 

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County deputies are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at a home in Reddick.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the home at approximately 3:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. Deputies provided aid at the scene, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

A female suspect was still at the scene when deputies arrived and was taken into custody for questioning, according to the sheriff’s office. A Major Crimes detective responded to the scene and is investigating the incident as a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Marion County Sheriff's Office on September 19, 2026.

Marion County