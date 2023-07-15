Orlando weather: Heat index values could reach up to 105-108 this afternoon

Today's high: 95 degrees



Tonight's low: 77 degrees



Main weather concerns:

A FOX 35 Impact Day is in effect today with Dangerous levels of heat expected. Heat Index values could reach up to 105-108 this afternoon area-wide. Be sure to limit time spent outdoors and stay cool! Storms will be our best chance of relief with scattered showers and storms expected to develop by mid-afternoon and increase in coverage into the evening. A few storms could be strong and produce torrential rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.



BEACHES:

Plenty of sunshine early in the day along the coast. Storm chances will begin rising by 1 pm. The best chance of rain will be from New Smyrna Beach and to the south. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main issues with the coastal storms. Rip current risk remains moderate so be near a lifeguard tower if you plan on swimming.



THEME PARKS:

Another steamy summer afternoon at the parks. Storm chances will return this afternoon with the best chance after 2 PM. Coverage here will peak in the 60-70% range. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will be of issue.



OUTLOOK:

High storm chances will continue Sunday and into next week with the best chance of any rain in the afternoon. Highs will continue to warm into the 90s so keep yourself cool!



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Subtropical Storm Don continues in the Northern Atlantic and is expected to remain there before eventually fizzling out next week. Outside of that, the tropics remain quiet with no tropical development expected in the next 7 days.