Orlando weather: Heat index expected to peak at 112

Today's high: 98 degrees

Tonight's low: 79 degrees



Main weather concerns:

The story remains the same for Sunday: dangerous heat is expected to return. Highs will once again soar to near record levels Sunday afternoon reaching the mid to upper 90s. Highs levels of humidity will allow for feels like temps to range from 110–115 degrees which results in another Excessive Heat Warning for our entire area. Limit time spent outdoors today and drink plenty of water. Even being outside for 15 minutes in this heat can result in heat illness developing.Part of the reason our highs are able to climb so high today will be because of limited rain chances. Inland areas could see a few widely scattered storms this afternoon after 2 PM, but those along the coast should remain dry. Any storm that forms could bring strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.



BEACHES:

A dry and toasty day along the coast with highs soaring back into the 90s despite an onshore breeze in the afternoon. Drink plenty of water and find shade! Surf will range 1–2 feet with a moderate rip current risk. The UV Index soars to an extreme level, so reapply a good quality sunscreen today.



THEME PARKS:

Stay hydrated at the theme parks today as forecast highs soar to near 98 with heat index values are expected to peak as high as 112 degrees. An isolated storm will be possible this afternoon, but it likely is going to be a sweltering day at the parks so drink plenty of water and find the A/C when you can!



OUTLOOK:

The big heat is expected to last through the early part of this week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 90s through Tuesday. Rising levels of moisture will bring back likely storm chances by Wednesday. This will lead to highs closer to normal in the lower 90s with daily storms expected.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The tropics remain quiet with Saharan dust keeping the tropics at bay for now. No tropical systems are expected in the next 7 days. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM will be tracking conditions for you and let you know if anything changes.