Orlando weather: Evening storms in Central Florida before Father's Day

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT:

Storms will continue through the rest of the evening.

Some of these storms could be on the strong or severe side as we are in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather along the east coast.

Main threats: gusty winds (50-60mph+), small hail and torrential rain that could lead to flash flooding. Frequent lightning and pockets flooding rainfall is possible as a lot of rain will fall over a short time.

Showers and storms will steadily clear out and calm down by midnight. Conditions will be very muggy and mild into the overnight. Lows will fall into the upper 70s.

HAPPY FATHER'S DAY (FIRST DAY OF SUMMER):

Storms will be much more scattered for Father's Day. There will still be storms popping up around 2 p.m. and fizzling out after sunset. Highs will still be in the low 90s with feels like temps in the triple digits.

For Father's Day specifically, the heat and humidity will still be brutal but "cooler" that what we saw to round out the workweek.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Next week we get a little relief from the widespread showers, and temps will sink back down into the low 90s. The trend won't last long because we are back in the typical Florida pattern by the end of next week.