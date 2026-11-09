Disney World sets Typhoon Lagoon reopening date

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The Brief Disney World has announced a reopening date for Typhoon Lagoon. The water park will reopen to the public on Jan. 27, 2027. Blizzard Beach will be closed for seasonal refurbishment starting the same day. Disney is again offering a seasonal pass to the water parks.



Disney World is getting ready to reopen one of its water parks.

Typhoon Lagoon will reopen on Jan. 27, 2027 following a seasonal closure, the resort has announced.

On the same day, Blizzard Beach, Disney's other water park, will be closed for its seasonal refurbishment.

Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass

What to know:

Disney is also offering its seasonal water park pass.

The Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass includes admission to Blizzard Beach until it closes for the season, and then it can be used for Typhoon Lagoon when it reopens.

The pass is valid through May 15, 2027. However, it has blockout dates from Feb. 19 to 21 and March 20 to 28.

Seasonal passholders can also receive one round of miniature golf before 4 p.m. during the pass period. The perk can be redeemed at Winter Summerland Miniature Golf or Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf.

Passholders can also get 20% off same-day rentals of Polar Patios and Beachcomber Shacks when booked in person at a water park.

How much does the pass cost?

The pass costs $89 plus tax for adults (guests ages 10 and up) and $83 plus tax for children (guests ages 3 to 9).

A one-day ticket to the water park typically costs $74 for adults and $68 for children.

The pass can be purchased on the Walt Disney World website.