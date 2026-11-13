Developer plans $70 million Ovation Orlando entertainment district near Disney area

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The Brief Accesso purchased more than 76 acres in Osceola County for over $70 million to develop Ovation Orlando. The project will feature 670,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, entertainment, hotels and condominiums. Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with thousands of jobs projected.



New renderings have been released for a 76-acre mixed-use entertainment, retail and restaurant district planned in Osceola County near Walt Disney World.

Developer Accesso said Ovation Orlando will include 670,000 square feet of retail space, restaurants, entertainment venues, hotels and condominiums. They will be set in three districts known as the Garden, Gallery, and Vibe.

What we know:

Ovation Orlando is expected to rise on the site of the former Orlando Sun Resort and Convention Center near the intersection of Interstate 4 and U.S. Highway 192 in Osceola County.

The project will feature five distinct areas, including outdoor retail and dining spaces, restaurants along a three-acre lake, a signature hotel, a shopping and entertainment district inspired by New York City's Times Square, and music venues and nightlife establishments.

Plans also call for 740 hotel rooms and condominiums, along with attractions such as live music, comedy, bowling and themed restaurants. The company is currently offering hotel development sites for sale and says it has secured commitments for much of the available retail space.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Rendering of Ovation Orlando. Credit: RSP Architects.

Accesso Managing Partner Alan Garzon described the land purchase as a major milestone for the project. Executive Vice President of Development Bill Shewalter said the location, near Central Florida's major tourist attractions, positions the development to become a regional destination.

The company expects the project to generate thousands of construction and permanent jobs while attracting additional retailers, restaurants and entertainment businesses to Osceola County.

A phased construction is expected to begin in 2027.

What we don't know:

Developers have not released a specific list of prospective tenants.