‘Nowhere to go’: Melbourne apartment complex orders flood victims off property by Friday

The Brief Several renters at Windover Palms on Fitness Circle in Melbourne are being forced out of their units by Friday after flash floods damaged their apartments last week. Management terminated leases and told people they only had days to leave so they can begin cleanup and repairs. Property managers at the Melbourne complex declined to comment on the displacement when contacted by FOX 35 News.



Renters who lost all their belongings in last week’s flash floods at a Melbourne apartment complex must vacate the property by Friday after management terminated their leases.

Many have nowhere to go, and only two days notice to get off property.

Melbourne flash flood displacement

What we know:

Residents at Windover Palms on Fitness Circle received notices on their doors stating they must leave by Friday, so crews can begin cleanup and repairs, according to documents shared with FOX 35. Management told tenants the repairs would take too long, resulting in the termination of their leases.

Among those forced out is 70-year-old Mark Kamins, a disabled man who sat on his porch waiting for help after his home flooded. Kris Long, who moved into the complex with his daughter this fall, had not finished unpacking when the water ruined their belongings, leaving couches, beds and televisions piled on the side of the street.

Windover Palms tenant reactions

What they're saying:

Kamins said the notice shattered his world and left him fearing he will end up homeless.

"This was my savior place. I’m 70-years-old. I have nowhere to go," Kamins said. "I’ve got nowhere to go. I’m at a total loss. I haven’t got much of an education, being 70-years-old – I can’t work a computer, I don’t know what to do."

He added that he fears returning to living outdoors. "I hate to wind up back in the woods," Kamins said.

Long also expressed shock over the sudden deadline to leave the complex. "We have to be out by tomorrow," Long said, noting the floodwaters destroyed "couches, beds, televisions, everything."

Brevard County complex response

The other side:

FOX 35 News called the main office at Windover Palms on Thursday to ask about the situation facing the displaced residents. Someone in the main office stated they were told they had no comment and were not speaking to the media.

Apartment cleanup and housing

What we don't know:

Officials and property managers have not shared whether the complex is offering relocation help or temporary shelter to the displaced tenants. It is also unclear how many total apartments at Windover Palms were affected by the flooding and when any refunds will be released.