The gloomy conditions we had on Saturday are holding for our final day of the holiday weekend. High pressure continues to nudge eastward, gradually turning our breeze onshore and setting the stage for a few showers today.

This is ahead of a wetter, wetter pattern moving in to kick off the new workweek and December. Meanwhile, major, historic river flooding remains the primary concern along the St. Johns River basin.



OVERCAST WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS TODAY, WETTER START TO THE WORKWEEK

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around today with a low 30% chance for a few light, isolated showers, primarily favoring our north-west communities across Marion, Lake, and Sumter counties.

Keep the rain gear within reach as we head into Monday and Tuesday: our next weather-maker approaches from the west, sending rain chances climbing back up across Central Florida.

While widespread heavy totals aren’t currently favored, any extra rainfall falling over already saturated ground and swollen river basins will be closely monitored. Amounts look to top out around 0.25–0.75". Some isolated higher amounts are possible.

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COOL IN THE 70s TODAY BEFORE GRADUAL WARM-UP THIS WEEK

Keep the light jacket handy if you’re wrapping up weekend errands or traveling home today. Thick cloud cover will keep afternoon highs cooler than normal, in the lower 70s across the Orlando metro and interior communities.

Overnight lows tonight will settle into the middle and upper 60s, which is much warmer than what we woke up to both Saturday and Sunday morning. As the wind turns out of the east and south-east this week, we’ll kick off a steady warm-up!

Temps will be climbing back into the mid-70s early this week and reaching the lower to even middle 80s by the end of the workweek.



MAJOR RIVER FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG ST. JOHNS



Even with the lighter weekend rain, major, long-duration flooding remains locked in along the St. Johns River basin, where River Flood Warnings remain in effect from Brevard County up through Volusia and Lake counties:

Sanford (Lake Monroe): Water levels are plateauing right near historic territory, projected to reach or top the 9-foot mark recorded during Hurricane Ian in 2022. Temporary flood barriers remain deployed along parts of downtown Sanford.

Astor: Sitting well into major flood stage near 4.3 to 4.5 feet, keeping low-lying roads along Blue Creek, River Road, and canal-front neighborhoods inundated.

DeLand, Lake Harney & Cocoa: Water levels remain elevated in major flood stage. Because St. Johns has such a gentle northward slope, officials warn that high water and flooding impacts could linger for weeks.

Please continue to avoid flooded roadways and never drive around barricades.