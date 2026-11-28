The Brief The shooting happened in the area of East McDonald Avenue, officials said. There is no threat to the public, police said.



One man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot overnight, according to the Eustis Police Department.

Officials said the shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 1100 block of East McDonald Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim and transported him to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

Suspect information has yet to be released.