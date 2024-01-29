Orlando weather: Chilly start to the week across Central Florida

Today's forecast:

We're waking up to chilly temperatures this Monday morning, so be sure to grab a jacket as you step out the door!

Temperatures will take a while to warm up, with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be a bit breezy, with peak gusts from 15 to 20 mph.

The week ahead:

Our pattern this week will keep things on the cool and calm side. We'll add a degree or two temperature-wise just about every day this week.

By the end of the week, highs will finally make it into the low 70s. Even with the cool stretch of temperatures this week, a good amount of sunshine is on the way with plenty of dry-time through Friday.

This weekend:

The start of the weekend will be a gorgeous one! Temperatures will be back into the mid 70s for highs.

The second half of the weekend will be when our next big weather maker arrives. Showers, storms, and a good soaking rain will be possible.

We'll be keeping an eye on it, stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for updates in the days to come.