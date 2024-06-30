Orlando weather: Another muggy and potentially stormy afternoon for Central Florida

SUNDAY:

Another muggy and potentially stormy afternoon is on our hands today. Highs will once again reach the lower 90s inland to upper 80s along the coast. Showers and storms will begin popping up early in the afternoon (12-1 pm), then become more numerous over inland areas through the rest of the afternoon. Best window for rain will be 1-7 pm. Those along the coast will likely be drier into the late afternoon as the seabreeze pushes and rain chance farther inland. Severe weather is not expected, but stronger storms could produce torrential rainfall and frequent lightning.

LOOKING AHEAD:

More of the same early this week with daily afternoon storm chances and highs into the lower 90s. We could see slightly drier air by the 4th of July, but scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast into next weekend.

TROPICS:

Beryl has has now become an historic storm as it has reached major status Sunday morning as a Category 3 storm hundreds of miles east of Barbados. This is only the third major hurricane to form in the month of June on record. It remains on track to threaten the Windward Islands of Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia with potential for it to be a rare Category 4 storm in July. Life-threatening winds and storm surge is possible by early Monday for these islands. It is then forecast to move into the Caribbean and continue northwestward as a strong hurricane. Most models keep it south of the Greater Antilles, but forecast it to reach Jamaica and the Caymans by late Wednesday/Thursday as a Category 2 hurricane. Wind shear should help weaken it some the farther west it goes with potential for hurricane impacts in the Yucatan. In the longer range, there is potential for it to continue into the Bay of Campeche and strengthen again. It is too soon to say where it will go from there, but those along the Gulf coast from Louisiana to Texas should watch it closely.

Meanwhile, just behind Beryl, another tropical wave (96L) has a decent chance to become another named system and may become "Chris" sometime late this week. It is forecast to follow the path of Beryl. Models indicate it could also become a hurricane and threaten the Lesser Antilles by next weekend.



Another disturbance in the western Caribbean will drift into Mexico early Monday with little fanfare other than more rain. It has a small window to become a tropical depression.

Overall, our summer wet season is in full swing and earlier forecasts for an extremely busy hurricane season are in the early stages of coming to fruition.