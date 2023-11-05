Orlando weather: A blend of clouds and sunshine for most of the coming week

Still gusty winds today... northerly winds 10-25 MPH but will subside around-just after sunset this evening.

Watch out for an elevated rip current risk and large surf along the east coast beaches today! Those factors both will fade away Monday as winds really relax. High temps. on this Sunday near 80 degrees in most spots, which is exactly what the historical average is for November 5th in central Florida.

A blend of clouds and sunshine for most of the coming week, with no chance for rainfall as it looks now. Next big story will be a large high pressure area that develops over Florida... translating in very warm - borderline hot weather by Friday, November 10th.

In fact, the standing record high in Orlando is 87 °F -- and we will come close to tying or breaking that record. Beyond the next 7 days, there are some signs in the 9-10+ day outlook for a cool down and rain chances after November 12th, but we'll see as we get closer on that. The tropics also look to remain quiet, let's hope we are home free for the rest of this season!