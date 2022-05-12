Orlando heatwave: Florida could see record-breaking temperatures next week

Bring out the sunglasses and sunscreen, and drink plenty of water because temperatures are expected to rise this weekend and next week, potentially setting new daily heat records.

Beginning Friday, our expected high temperatures will warm a couple of degrees to the low 80s along the coast to the mid-80s for those living inland. Next week, however, there will be a pattern change – and drier air will bring extreme heat to Central Florida.

Temperatures could reach into the mid-90s, potentially bringing with it the hottest weather of the year so far. Monday, temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s, while Tuesday, temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

Wednesday, Orlando could tie – maybe break – the daily heat record of 97 degrees set back in 1930. Currently, the high is forecast to be 98.

July is typically the hottest month of the year for Central Florida. Less than two weeks into May, seven days have reached at least 90 degrees.