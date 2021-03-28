Near record-breaking heat expected on Sunday, big cool down coming later this week

Happy Sunday, Central Florida!

We have another hot day ahead. Highs will reach the upper-80s, to the low-90s.

Record highs today are between 92 and 93 degrees in Orlando, Sanford, and Leesburg. It looks like afternoon highs will stay a degree or two shy of those records.

A weak front passes through the region on Monday, bringing some light showers in the morning and temperatures closer to seasonal for this time of year. We rebound to the upper-80s by the middle of the week.

There is a chance for showers and a thunderstorm or two on Tuesday.

Then, Thursday begins the next big cool down in Florida. A front will arrive Thursday, bringing a chance for showers, an increase in winds, and below-average temperatures.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s and 70s.

