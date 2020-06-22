'Feels like' temperatures to hit triple digits in Central Florida this week

After a warm start in the mid-70s, afternoon high temperatures will climb to near 95 degrees on Monday.

Winds will be light out of the southwest, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m.

Temperatures will hit the low 90s along the east coast, with a 20 percent chance of showers and storms at the beach.

Moisture will increase over the next few days, bringing the 'feels like' temperature or Heat Index to near 105 degrees by Wednesday.

On Monday night, temperatures will fall to the mid-70s, with a 30 percent chance of showers and storms.

