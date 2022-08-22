VIDEO: Dallas flooding rescue captured on drone

Drone video from early Monday morning captured an amazing water rescue in Dallas.

Brandon Clement captured the video showing people swimming in the floodwaters near I-30 and U.S. 75 with multiple cars completely submerged.

MORE: FOX 4 Weather Radar & Forecast

The video shows just one of the many problem areas and rescues across North Texas on Monday morning.

READ MORE: 'I thought I was going to die': FOX Weather crew saves driver stuck in Dallas flooding

A flash flood warning was issued in the early morning hours Monday and extended through at least 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.