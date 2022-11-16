Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive: How to donate and help children in Central Florida

article

The holidays are right around the corner and FOX 35's Care Force has once again teamed up with the Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive to help Central Florida families – and children – make their holiday season a bit brighter, merrier, and less stressful.

With the devastation from Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole, this year's toy drive is more important than ever.

Between Nov. 14 and Dec. 12, 2022, we're helping to collect new and unwrapped toys, including books, LEGO sets, Barbie dolls, sports equipment and sports balls, toy trucks, craft kits, and junior board games, to benefit Orange County youth and family agencies.

Donate to the Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive

Donate online: Visit ocfl.net/toydrive to purchase a gift or gifts online and have them shipped directly to Orange County's Holiday Warehouse. Visit www.roonga.com/ocfltoydrive22 to see the county's wish list. The deadline to submit an online order is Dec. 6, 2022.

Donate in-person: There are 21 sites that will be collecting donations for the Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive. Visit ocfl.net/toydrive to see the full list and addresses. The deadline to drop off donations is Dec. 12, 2022.

Here are some toy ideas (please no cash, gift cards or plush toys):

Books

Basketballs

Soccer balls

Model cars

Toy trucks

Sporting equipment

Craft kits

Junior board games

Dolls

Barbie sets

LEGO sets

Tonka toys

Action figure sets

Skateboards

Helmets

Tea sets

Visit ocfl.net/ToyDrive for more information.