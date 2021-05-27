UCF planning for 100% capacity at 2021 football games

article

UCF has announced plans to fill Spectrum Stadum to capacity at its home football games and other home athletics events this fall.

The school on Wednesday said it is part of the university’s plan to return largely to a pre-COVID environment beginning June 23, which is just before the start of the Summer B academic term.

As of that date, physical distancing requirements will be eliminated, and full participation will be allowed at UCF athletic and social events. UCF has lifted the requirement to wear face coverings on campus. However, fans may still choose to wear face coverings.

The decision to update UCF guidelines follows guidance from the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state’s 12 public universities, and is in collaboration with other State University System institutions.

The Knights kick off the season at home against Boise State on either Sept. 2, 3, or 4.

