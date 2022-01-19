Orlando to host USA-Panama in final home match of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign

U.S. Soccer has selected Orlando for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s final home match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign against Panama on March 27 at Exploria Stadium.

USA-Panama, presented by Volkswagen, will be broadcast live on FS1, UniMás and TUDN, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can follow the USMNT during World Cup qualifying on Twitter ( @USMNT ), Instagram ( @USMNT ), Facebook , and the official U.S. Soccer App.

"We are excited to be back at Exploria Stadium," Berhalter said. "This city and these fans have been a huge advantage to us throughout the years. In our last home game of the Octagonal we look forward to another special night of soccer."

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA - OCTOBER 10: USA head coach Gregg Berhalter and his bench during a game between Panama and USMNT at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez on October 10, 2021 in Panama City, Panama. (Photo by John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

With six matches remaining, the USMNT sits in second place in the Octagonal standings with 15 points and a 4-1-3 record. The top three teams in the group earn automatic qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

TICKETS

Presales for the match will begin on Monday, Jan. 24 with the public sale beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

In accordance with the local health authorities, and in cooperation with Exploria Stadium, as well as the U.S. Soccer medical team, tickets for these matches will be available at near full capacity. Coaches Circle and Presidents Circle members supporting the U.S. Soccer Development Fund can receive individual customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact circles@ussoccer.org for more information.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.