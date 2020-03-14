Orlando Solar Bears cancel remainder of 2019-2020 season

article

The Orlando Solar Bears announced on Saturday that the team is canceling the remainder of its 2019-2020 season.

In a news release, Orlando Magic and Solar Bears CEO Alex Martins released the following statement:

“Following a convening of the ECHL Board of Governors earlier today, the decision was made to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season in light of the ongoing public health crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This determination was not made lightly – our top priority remains the health and safety of our fans, employees, players and partners. We look forward to the Solar Bears and the ECHL returning to action this fall. Until that time, we continue to encourage all to practice common CDC hygiene guidelines, and we thank all of you for your cooperation and understanding as we navigate a worldwide health crisis.”

The news release went on to say: "Fans who had purchased individual tickets for any remaining home games for the 2019-20 season will be eligible to receive a credit for future games during the 2020-21 season or a refund. Solar Bears Season Ticket Members should contact their ticket account representative beginning Monday, March 16 for additional information."