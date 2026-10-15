Central Florida Zoo gets $10K grant for sloth rehabilitation efforts

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The Brief The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford has received a grant for its work rehabilitating several sloths. The zoo was awarded $10,000 from the North American Veterinary Community. The zoo took in 13 sloths tied to the failed Sloth World attraction. Five sloths died, but eight remain in the zoo's care.



The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens has received a $10,000 grant for its work rehabilitating sloths tied to the failed Sloth World attraction.

The NAVC Gives award recognizes the zoo's efforts to care for the sloths, the North American Veterinary Community said in a news release.

What they're saying:

"The Central Florida Zoo's team has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to these sloths through clinical expertise, collaboration, innovation and, importantly, compassion," NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill said in a statement. "We are proud to recognize their work and the impact it represents across our veterinary community."

Dozens of sloth deaths tied to Sloth World

The backstory:

From 2024 to 2025, dozens of wild sloths were imported from South America to Central Florida for the Sloth World attraction planned for Orlando's International Drive.

The animals were kept in a warehouse on I-Drive where at many of them died.

The owners behind Sloth World donated 13 surviving sloths to the Central Florida Zoo.

The sloths arrived at the zoo in April. All were in critical condition, dehydrated, malnourished and underweight, according to zoo officials.

Zoo staff worked around the clock to provide care and nutrition to the animals.

Five of the sloths that came to the zoo have since died: Bandit, Bandero, Dumpling, Mr. Ginger and Willow. The eight remaining sloths are doing well, according to the zoo. The sloths include Chewy, Dolce, Phantom, Blackberry, Hazel, Leeloo, Mojo Jojo and Pearl.

Demands for change

Animal experts, local politicians and the public called for change after investigations revealed dozens of sloths tied to the planned Sloth World attraction had died.

The outcry led to a temporary statewide ban on sloth imports. After the ban expired, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission added new permitting requirements for sloths.

No criminal charges recommended in Sloth World case

In August, the Orange County Sheriff's Office completed its investigation into the deaths of more than 50 animals tied to Sloth World.

Investigators said that they uncovered no evidence of intentional harm, abuse, criminal neglect, or any deliberate act that met the standards required by Florida law.

The report said the sloth deaths were the result of "multiple contributing factors."