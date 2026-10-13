Orlando airport launches new Gate Link tram, wants public's ideas for old cars

The Brief Orlando International Airport (MCO) has installed the first of four new Gate Link trams connecting Terminals A and B to Gates 100-129. The $253 million replacement project promises a cleaner, roomier and more predictable 90-second ride. Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) is asking the public for creative ideas on what to do with the retired historical tram cars once they are decommissioned.



Orlando International Airport (MCO) has installed the first of four new Gate Link trams connecting Terminals A and B to Gates 100-129.

Tram upgrades

What we know:

The new cars feature more standing room and a cleaner, updated design compared to the decades-old models.

The travel time on the new tram ride is approximately 1 minute and 30 seconds. The total cost of the Gate Link tram replacement project is $253 million.

"This is about predictability of the passenger journey," said Angela Starke, senior vice president of public affairs with Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. "And you want to be able to say we’re a reliable airport. A minute 30 is what this ride is. It seems longer for some people because they can’t wait to get off and get to the theme parks."

What we don't know:

Airport officials haven't said exactly what will happen to the retired historical tram cars after they are removed from service.

A specific rollout dates for the remaining three replacement trams in the fleet has not been announced.

Legacy trams

For decades, MCO’s original automated gate link trams have logged millions of miles and transported millions of passengers, becoming a memorable fixture of Central Florida travel and visits to regional theme parks.

The legacy trams remain operational alongside the new additions while the phased replacement project is underway.

What you can do:

Central Florida residents and travelers can submit creative ideas for preserving or repurposing the old tram cars—such as converting them into luggage tags, keychains, or historical displays—by filling out a public survey.

"We are looking to see what people would like us to do with the relics," Starke said. "We have gotten a lot of feedback from people who want us to do something with those cars. So, of course, from the really animated things to preservation of the history of this airport. So whether they turn into luggage tags, keychains, a book or something, we’re hoping we will have some interesting ideas."

The expected completion date for the entire replacement project is winter 2027.