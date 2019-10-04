Orlando City B closes out 2019 League One Campaign in Richmond

article

Orlando City B (4-19-4, 16 points) closes out its inaugural season in USL League One play with a visit to the Richmond Kickers (8-14-5, 29 points) on Saturday, Oct. 5. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at City Stadium.



The Lions enter this weekend’s match following a 1-0 victory in Greenville this past Friday. William Bagrou scored the eventual game-winner in the 53rd minute for OCB off a back-heel finish, with Serginho earning the assist on the goal.



Thiago De Souza leads the Lions with six finishes this season, followed by Christopher Osei-Wusu and Bagrou with three apiece. Serginho leads the side in assists, extending his team lead to five in last Friday’s match.



Richmond faces a quick turnaround heading into this weekend’s matchup after falling 2-1 to Toronto FC II on Wednesday night. The Kickers opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a finish from Mutaya Mwape, but Toronto scored on both sides of the break in the 13th and 52nd minutes respectively to earn all three points.



Joe Gallardo leads the Kickers with six goals in 2019 followed by Dennis Chin with five. Matthew Bolduc holds the team lead in assists with six this season.



Saturday’s contest will serve as the season finale for both sides, as well as the rubber match between the two in 2019. The Lions took the first match with a 3-2 victory at Montverde Academy on May 22, while the Kickers earned a 1-0 win in the first match at City Stadium between the two clubs on July 20.