Natty Light offers special ‘Nationals Light Seltzer’ during World Series

In honor of the Washington Nationals making it to the World Series, Natty Light is selling limited-edition cans of its Natural Light Seltzer under the name “Nationals Light Seltzer.”

The can is available now at kiosks at Nationals Park, but only in a limited supply. According to Natty Light, there are “several thousand” cans available.

Natty Light said the local distributor, Capital Eagle, hand-taped “Nationals” over the word “Natural” on the cans, and the company decided to get behind the gesture.

“Nationals Light Seltzer” comes in two flavors: Catalina Lime Mixer, which is cherry and lime, and Aloha Beaches, which is mango and peach.

The Washington Nationals, which lead the series 2-0, will face off against the Houston Astros in Game 3 on FOX Thursday at 8:07 p.m. ET.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.