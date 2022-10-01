Kissimmee athletic academy students help clean up Osceola after Hurricane Ian

Life Christian Academy may be small in numbers, but the school is giving back in a big way.

"We like to support our community because they’ve really shown us a lot of love…it’s just our way of giving thanks," boy's basketball junior, Dan Morales Heredia said.

From boy's and girl's basketball, flag football and cheerleading, the Lions were out in full force at the Osceola County Health Department, raking, blowing away leaves and picking up brush and trash left behind by Hurricane Ian.

"No one’s touched it yet. It’s still kind of a bit of chaos. So it’s a good opportunity to give back," Life Christian Academy Athletic Director, Roberto Perez said.

"Honestly I feel like it’s a good thing. Not only for us to be a community with each other. But to get everyone around us," girl's basketball senior, Kayla Mejia said.

The historic hurricane hit Osceola County hard. Kissimmee saw lots of flooding and power outages.

These athletes just want to do their part in getting the community back up and running.

"It tells me that they’re involved. It’s not just go to school, play a sport and go home. They are happy to give back to the community. That makes anybody proud, whether you’re a parent, teacher or administrator for the school," Perez said.

This is just one of many community service projects these students will participate in throughout the school year.