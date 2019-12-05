Expand / Collapse search

Houston Rockets file protest with NBA over Harden's dunk

NBA
SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 3: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives between Jakob Poeltl #25 of the San Antonio Spurs and Lonnie Walker #1 in the second half at AT&T Center on December 3, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User ex

The Rockets have filed a protest with the NBA for Tuesday night's loss to the Spurs.

It's over James Harden's dunk that did, in fact, go in, but officials ruled it didn't.

The Rockets lost in double overtime, and the team filed within the 48-hour deadline to file a protest.

They're hoping the NBA will let them replay the final seven minutes and 50 seconds with Houston up 15 points. This hasn't happened in the league in nearly 11 years.