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FSU fires head coach Mike Norvell after Clemson loss

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Florida State University Seminoles Football
Published November 1, 2026 5:48 PM EST
Published November 1, 2026 5:48 PM EST
article

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 19, 2026 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by

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The Brief

    • School officials announced Mike Norvell has been relieved of his duties following a loss to Clemson on Saturday. 
    • FSU will immediately begin its search for the next head coach.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State University announced they will be making a change of leadership atop the football program on Sunday.

The University announced Mike Norvell was fired after seven years with the Seminoles, leading the team to a 41-39 record. Norvell led the team to a 13-0 record and an ACC Championship in 2023.

School officials announced FSU Athletics Hall of Famer Rick Stockstill has been named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

FSU will immediately begin the national search for its next head coach. 

The Seminoles are currently 3-5 on the season before a Saturday tilt with Boston College.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by Florida State University. 

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