District: Records for 1,800 Lake County students mistakenly shared with unauthorized person

The Brief Student records for some 1,800 students in Lake County Schools were mistakenly sent to someone who was not authorized to have them, district officials said. The district did not specify who received those records. "Upon discovering the incident, the district immediately took steps to address the situation, including requesting that the information be permanently deleted and not shared with others," the district said.



Lake County Schools said late Friday in a Facebook post that student records of approximately 1,800 students had been mistakenly sent to someone who was not authorized to have them.

The district said that as soon as it was alerted to the error, it "immediately took steps to address the situation, including requesting that the information be permanently deleted and not shared with others."

What we know:

The district said in its statement that it would notify the parents and guardians of the 1,800 students whose records were mistakenly shared, and that it was pursuing legal measures to protect the confidentiality of those records, and was reviewing internal procedures to prevent this from happening again.

What we don't know:

The district's statement did not explain how the records were mistakenly shared, to whom those records were shared, the type of records shared, or whether anyone was disciplined due to the error.

When reached by FOX 35 on Friday night, a spokesperson for Lake County Schools deferred our newsroom to the district's statement.

What they're saying:

"We take the privacy and security of student information very seriously and regret that this incident occurred," the district said.

"Protecting our students and maintaining the trust of our families remain priorities for Lake County Schools."