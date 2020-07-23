DC’s NFL team to be called Washington Football Team until name is decided

After days of handwringing about a new nickname, Washington's NFL team has temporarily settled on going without one.

For the time being, the team will simply go by the “Washington Football Team.”

On July 13, the team officially retired the nickname “Redskins” – leaving fans to wonder what their new name might be.

On Thursday, the team announced that it will simply go with “Washington football team” – and the Redskins moniker will be retired at the end of the 2020 season.

The team says: Starting tomorrow and over the next 50 days, we will begin the process of retiring all Redskins branding from team properties whether it be FedExField, Redskins Park, other physical and digital spaces. We hope to complete this process in full by the team’s home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13.