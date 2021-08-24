Bucs kicker Succop tests positive for COVID-19 after dinner with Titans

article

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the preseason finale Saturday night in Houston.

At this point, Succop is the only COVID-positive member of the team, according to Coach Bruce Arians.

Succop, a former Tennessee Titan himself, went out to an indoor dinner with a couple of the Titans players while they were in town, Arians said.

He is vaccinated, which means he can return once he shows two negative tests 24 hours apart. In the meantime, he will isolate.

This all comes after Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was the first to test positive on Sunday following the Saturday night game between the Bucs and Titans.

The Titans also added two to their own COVID-19 reserve list today.