Young Florida pup, Shelly, abused, abandoned at Flagler County park, officials say

The Brief A young Pitbull puppy, now named Shelly, was found curled up and abandoned in a ditch at Shell Bluff Park in Flagler County. She likely suffered through days of heavy rain. She was found with severe infections and open wounds. The Saving Missing Animals Response Team (SMART) rushed her to the East Coast Animal Hospital, where she is being treated. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Shelly may have been used as a "bait dog" for animal fighting, though they're still investigating.



A young puppy was found curled up, weak, alone, and abandoned in a ditch in Flagler County, Florida, where she likely endured days of heavy rainfall.

She was found suffering from a severe infection and with open sores and cuts across her body, sparking a criminal investigation.

Meet little Shelly

Rescuers with the Saving Missing Animals Response Team (SMART) responded to Shell Bluff Park last week, where a tiny pup, now named "Shelly," was found curled up, cold, and abandoned.

Shelly was unable to move, lying in a muddy ditch. She suffered from open, oozing wounds and severe systemic infections. Due to the length of time she was left exposed, she was covered in flies and maggots.

"She was found not even able to pick up her head. She wasn’t able to walk or move she was almost on her death bed at that point," said Dr. Erika Equizi, S.M.A.R.T volunteer.

Credit: SMART/Flagler County

Urgent, around-the-clock care

S.M.A.R.T volunteers rushed Shelly to East Coast Animal Hospital, where she is currently undergoing intensive treatment. Veterinarians are working to stabilize her, clean her wounds, and manage the pain from her extensive injuries. While her condition is stable, the road to recovery is expected to be long and costly.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office opens criminal investigation

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has officially opened an investigation into the matter.

Sheriff Rick Staly expressed his department’s commitment to finding the person responsible for Shelly’s condition.

"This animal cannot talk, it cannot tell us who did this or what happened to it so we have to be this dog’s, which has been nicknamed Shelly,… voice," said Sheriff Staly.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity near Shell Bluff Park or who recognizes the dog to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 (Ref. 26-34418). Crime Stoppers can also be called for anyone who wants to remain anonymous.

How to help Shelly

What you can do:

Saving Missing Animals Response Team (SMART) has launched an online campaign where people can donate to help cover the medical costs and care for Shelly.