Young boy drowns in pool at Seminole County home daycare, deputies say

A young child has died after falling into a pool at a home daycare in Seminole County Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., law enforcement officers responded to a home on Nutmeg Court in Chuluota regarding a woman who repeatedly called 911 asking for help.

When deputies arrived, they found a toddler – believed to be 2 years old – lying unconscious in a pool of water on the floor. A woman, later identified as the homeowner who was operating a daycare out of the residence, was performing CPR on the child when deputies arrived.

The child was taken to a local hospital and has since died, officials said.