You can get paid $1,000 to watch 15 hours of ‘The Office’

For all you The Office fans, there is a company out there that will pay you $1,000 to watch 15 hours of the sitcom.

Dish Network is searching for someone to binge-watch The Office in honor of the show's 15th anniversary. The first episode aired March 24, 2005 and lasted for nine seasons.

According to the company, the lucky fan will get $1,000 in cash, a Netflix gift card and a bag of The Office merchandise. The only requirement is to watch 15 hours or about 45 episodes of the show.

The individual will be required to complete a checklist identifying common tropes throughout each episode.

Those who are interested have until Monday, March 16 to apply. An online application can be filled out by clicking here. You can also post a video submission to boost your chances of winning.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must be a U.S. citizen.



