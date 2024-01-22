World War II veteran finally laid to rest in Central Florida 80 years following his death

Thanks to committed historians and scientists, through DNA analysis, a local veteran killed in World War II was finally laid to rest on Sunday.

It was a somber memorial, 80 years to the day since U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sergeant Franklin Hall was killed.

On January 21, 1944, while serving aboard B-24D Liberator ‘Queen Marlene’, Hall was gunned down by German air forces. With recovery efforts unsuccessful, the 21-year-old’s body was declared non-recoverable in 1951.

Now, thanks to modern-day technology, historians studying unidentified remains overseas made a connection, and then a match through DNA analysis.

"The only word I can think of right now is overwhelmed," said Jeff Hester, Hall’s nephew.

Hall’s remains were flown back to U.S. soil in November. On January 21, 2024, Hall was given a proper ceremony – one his relatives never thought he would get.

"In the traditional sense, yes, it’s bringing closure to our family, but overall, in a full sense, it’s almost been an awakening," Hester said. "A real, true… just a big… I get choked up, it’s just a big bubble bursting as far as honor."

Among family he never met, and neighbors he never knew, the WWII veteran was finally honored and laid to rest. Along with others still missing from WWII, Sgt. Hall’s name is recorded on the tablets of the missing at a cemetery in Belgium.

Now, a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.