Woman wins $1 million from this Florida Lottery scratch-off

A Florida woman turned a $50 scratch-off into a $1 million win!

Josephine Galarza, 36, of Panama City, won the prize from the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular game, which she purchased at the Speedway Food Mart on West Highway 98.

$1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game (Credit: Florida Lottery)

The Florida Lottery said she opted for a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. The store received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

As of Wednesday, the lottery game has one top prize of $1 million a year for life and 90 prizes of $1 million remaining.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.