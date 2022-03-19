Woman shot while driving near UCF campus
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - A woman was shot while she was driving in a neighborhood near the campus of the University of Central Florida.
Deputies say the 24-year-old victim was driving near the intersection of Bonneville Drive and Sussex Drive in east Orange County when she said she was shot by an unknown man.
The victim was taken to the hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening.
Deputies say the suspect left the area before they arrived and is still at large.
