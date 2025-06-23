Woman shoots Marion County deputy during traffic stop, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being shot by a suspect following a traffic stop early Monday morning, according to authorities.
What happened?
What we know:
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 a.m. along S. Pine Avenue near SE Emmett Avenue in Ocala.
Following a traffic stop, officials said the suspect – a woman – shot a deputy. The deputy returned fire.
(Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
The deputy is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The suspect was taken to a local hospital.
FOX 35 News spotted FDLE investigators collecting evidence at the roped-off scene near a Budget Inn. Several bullet holes were also visible on the right side of a Marion County Sheriff's patrol vehicle.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a female suspect shot a Marion County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop early Monday, according to authorities.
What we don't know:
FOX 35 News is working to learn the woman's identity and condition, details about the deputy involved, and the circumstances leading to the shooting.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has been notified. No further details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Marion County Sheriff's Office on June 23, 2025.