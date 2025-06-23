Woman shoots Marion County deputy during traffic stop, officials say

The Brief A Marion County deputy was shot by a woman after a traffic stop early Monday, authorities said. The deputy returned fire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.



A Marion County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being shot by a suspect following a traffic stop early Monday morning, according to authorities.

What happened?

What we know:

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 a.m. along S. Pine Avenue near SE Emmett Avenue in Ocala.

Following a traffic stop, officials said the suspect – a woman – shot a deputy. The deputy returned fire.

The deputy is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The suspect was taken to a local hospital.

FOX 35 News spotted FDLE investigators collecting evidence at the roped-off scene near a Budget Inn. Several bullet holes were also visible on the right side of a Marion County Sheriff's patrol vehicle.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 News is working to learn the woman's identity and condition, details about the deputy involved, and the circumstances leading to the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has been notified. No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

