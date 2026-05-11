Woman arrested in Bike Week hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians

The Brief DeLand police arrested a woman accused of fleeing a Daytona Beach Bike Week crash that seriously injured two pedestrians. Investigators said Leandra Marie Williams struck the victims with a white Jeep Cherokee and drove away. She was arrested May 6 after detectives spotted the damaged vehicle in DeLand.



DeLand police have arrested a woman accused of fleeing a crash during Daytona Beach Bike Week that seriously injured two pedestrians in March.

Investigators said Leandra Marie Williams was driving a white Jeep Cherokee on March 7 when she struck two pedestrians near Harvey Avenue and Wild Olive Avenue in Daytona Beach before leaving the scene.

The backstory:

Both victims suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull and a broken leg, and were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

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Witnesses followed the Jeep after the crash and provided investigators with the vehicle’s Iowa license plate number, police said. Detectives later identified Williams through a photographic lineup, and the State Attorney’s Office issued felony warrants for her arrest.

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DeLand police detectives said they spotted Williams driving the Jeep on May 6 in DeLand and conducted a traffic stop. She was taken into custody on the outstanding warrants.

Police said the Jeep still displayed visible damage consistent with the crash. The vehicle was impounded and turned over to the Daytona Beach Police Department as part of the investigation.

What's next:

Williams faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash with injury.