Orlando weather: Hot, humid day with rain chances across Central Florida

Today's high: 94 degrees | Tonight's low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns: We have another hot and humid central Florida summer day on this Wednesday. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid-90s inland and the low-90s along our east coast beaches. Rain chances return mainly after 1-2 pm today. Coverage won't be quite as high today, around 50%.

BEACHES: Mix of sun and clouds are expected at the beaches to start your Wednesday. Afternoon highs will soar to the low-90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. Clouds will increase for the afternoon with shower and thunderstorm coverage at 30-40%. There is a moderate risk for rip currents. High tide is around 10:30 AM-Low tide around 4:45 PM.



THEME PARKS: It will be another steamy day at the theme parks. Highs will reach the mid-90s with the heat index reaching the triple digits. Storm chances will rise by 2pm with heavy rain, lightning and the chance for gusty winds. Don't forget to reapply sunscreen.



OUTLOOK: Rain chances drop through the end of the week to around 40-50% coverage. This will cause temperatures to ride into the mid-90s. Heat index readings will remain in the triple digits. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app so you can track and storms in your neighborhood by using the interactive radar feature. Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors.



TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Don looks to gain some strength in the coming days, as it loops to the west and then north over the open Atlantic. Don is no threat to land but, some of the swell energy generated by DON will trickle into beaches along the Eastern Seaboard over the next several days.

Longer term, the FOX 35 STORM TEAM is monitoring a wave exiting off of Western Africa over the next few days. Some forecast models are developing this feature as it moves westbound through the Tropical Atlantic. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team as we continue to watch this feature closely.