Wisconsin reports 3rd confirmed case of coronavirus in Dane County

Health officials in Wisconsin confirmed Tuesday that a third person in the state has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The patient lives in Dane County and was exposed while traveling in an area of the United States where there is a “community spread” of COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health and Public Health Madison and Dane County.

County health officials are working to determine the people who have been in contact with the patient to isolate them and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.

State health officials reported a second confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday. The patient is a Pierce County resident who was also exposed to the illness while traveling domestically.

The patient attended a Destination Imagination competition at Osceola High School on Saturday. Health officials say other people who attended the event are at a low risk for exposure. They are being asked to monitor themselves and isolate themselves if they develop symptoms.

Osceola Public Schools closed on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.

Wisconsin’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was back in February. That patient is no longer in isolation.

