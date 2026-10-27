Winter Park police respond to dispute involving parents of 3-year-old soccer player, league official

The Brief A dispute over a 3-year-old soccer player in Florida has garnered a lot of attention. A youth soccer league official called police to deal with the family of the boy who the official said was pushing other players. But the parents of the boy said the official was punishing the boy because he's good at soccer.



A dispute between a 3-year-old player's parents and league officials at a youth soccer game in Winter Park has gone viral after police were called.

What we know:

The incident happened Saturday during an i9 youth soccer league match at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

According to police, a league official called officers to the park to help with a dispute involving the parents of the 3-year-old.

The league had asked the family to leave and offered to refund them the cost of league membership, according to police.

Winter Park police release body cam video

The police department released body cam video of the interaction officers had with the league official and the player's parents after they responded to the park.

In the video, the league official tells officers that the boy is "very advanced" but that he was pushing other kids and that his mother became upset after he was reprimanded.

The official then told police that he talked to the referees about it and that the boy's parents caused "a big scene" and began arguing with other parents.

"I just want them out," the man can be heard saying in the video.

Body cam video from Winter Park Police Department shows officers responding to a dispute at a youth soccer match. (Credit: Winter Park Police Department)

Later in the video, officers talk with the boy's parents. The boy's mother, Martasia Griffin, told police that her son was being punished because he's good.

"They are literally kicking him out of this place because he's good at soccer," she's heard telling police in the video.

She also told officers she didn't understand why her child was being removed from the game.

Police said the boy's family was cooperative with officers, who asked them to leave the park.

"No one was arrested, trespassed, or forced to leave the park," the police department said in a release.

Viral video sparks outrage online

Video from the incident were shared online and have since sparked outrage.

In multiple Instagram posts, Griffin defended her son against claims that he was pushing other players.

What they're saying:

Several celebrities and prominent people have weighed in on the incident, with many showing support for the 3-year-old boy.

"I'm LIVID! Please sports people give him all the experience and love," YouTuber Ms. Rachel said in an Instagram post.

The sports league released a statement about the incident.

"We are aware of concerns being shared regarding an incident at a local i9 Sports program, and we take them very seriously. The respectful treatment and well-being of every child and family matter deeply to us. We are working to understand the circumstances and will not speculate or share unverified information."