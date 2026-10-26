Orange County deputy arrested on soliciting prostitution charge, officials say

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The Brief An Orange County deputy was arrested on soliciting prostitution charges, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Eric Raymond was arrested Sunday by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Orange County officials say Raymond has been relieved of law enforcement duties and reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the case.



An Orange County deputy has been arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution, according to the sheriff's office.

Orange County deputy faces soliciting prostitution charges

What we know:

Deputy Eric Raymond was arrested Sunday by deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office, officials said.

Following his arrest, Raymond has been relieved of all law enforcement duties and reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the criminal case, according to officials.

"At the Orange County Sheriff's Office, we are committed to ensuring that those who serve the community as deputies follow the laws they are responsible to uphold," Sheriff John Mina said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said it will conduct its own international investigation once the criminal case is complete.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't release any other details about the arrest.

Deputy has been with Orange County Sheriff's Office for over 6 years

According to officials, Raymond was hired by the sheriff's office in August 2020 and assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division.