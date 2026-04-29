Reported armed carjacking leads to police chase on I-4: Winter Park Police

The Brief A driver is in custody after Winter Park Police responded to a reported armed carjacking that turned into a chase. The chase ended near mile marker 112, where the individual was taken into custody, police said. While the suspect is currently being held, authorities have not yet released their identity or confirmed specific preliminary charges.



Authorities responded to a reported armed carjacking, which led to a cross-county chase on Interstate-4.

The Winter Park Police Department reported an armed carjacking on Aloma Avenue, Wednesday evening, April 29.

What we know:

The department said officers chased the stolen vehicle – with the assistance of Florida Highway Patrol – until the chase ended near mile marker 112 in Deltona on I-4.

A suspect is in custody at this time, Winter Park Police said.

What we don't know:

It's not known if any preliminary charges have been made at this time. The driver's name has not been publicly released.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.