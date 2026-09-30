Winter Park man arrested after I-4 chase ends at Volusia County landfill

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The Brief A Winter Park man was arrested after leading FHP on a chase along Interstate 4 in Volusia County. Troopers said the suspect abandoned his SUV and fled into the woods before being found at the Volusia County landfill. Multiple charges are pending as the investigation continues.



A Winter Park man is in custody after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he led them on a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 4 before fleeing on foot Wednesday.

Pursuit began on Interstate 4

What we know:

According to FHP, a trooper attempted to stop a black 2025 Buick Encore on eastbound I-4 near north of DeLand. Investigators said the driver sped away at a high rate of speed and exited the interstate at International Speedway Boulevard.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle and ran into nearby woods.

Search leads to landfill

FHP requested assistance from the Volusia Sheriff's Office, which deployed a helicopter and K-9 units to search for the suspect.

Investigators said the suspect eventually entered the Volusia County landfill, where someone reported a suspicious person to law enforcement. Deputies responded and detained the individual.

An FHP trooper identified the detained person as the driver who fled the traffic stop.

Troopers identified the suspect as Akram Bin Ahmed, 45, of Winter Park. Ahmed was taken into custody and transported to the Volusia County Jail.

What we don't know:

The FHP said multiple charges are pending. The investigation remains ongoing.